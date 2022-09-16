Howdoo (UDOO) Price Up 29.5% This Week

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,704.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00060206 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005506 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00077022 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyprr is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.Telegram | Discord”

