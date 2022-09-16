Hovde Group Begins Coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHLB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.78 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

