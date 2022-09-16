Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Shares Up 0.9%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$45.39 and last traded at C$45.36. 10,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 27,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.94.

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.80.

