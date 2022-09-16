Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.85

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and traded as low as $24.10. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 827 shares.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

