Homeros (HMR) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Homeros (HMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Homeros has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and $95,938.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,851.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005472 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077045 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Homeros

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

