Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 240.7% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

