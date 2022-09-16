Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $958.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $7,758,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,222,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $233,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

