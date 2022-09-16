Hilton Food Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.10 (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HFG opened at GBX 663 ($8.01) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,006.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,084.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 642.55 ($7.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £593.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

