High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.51 and traded as high as C$13.09. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.07, with a volume of 7,008 shares traded.
HLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.51. The company has a market cap of C$432.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.26.
In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,896.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,896.97. Insiders bought a total of 59,396 shares of company stock valued at $730,686 in the last quarter.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
