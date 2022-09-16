Hertz Network Price Hits $0.0001 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $277,532.90 and $88.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 224.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.86 or 0.23502126 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 549.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00840516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.

Hertz Network Coin Trading

