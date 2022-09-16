Hermez Network Hits Market Cap of $16.95 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $510,298.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00018255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,750.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004885 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058179 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012710 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064849 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078404 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Hermez Network Profile
Hermez Network is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.
Buying and Selling Hermez Network
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.
