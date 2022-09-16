Helical (LON:HLCL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 375 ($4.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.01) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 343.50 ($4.15) on Monday. Helical has a 1-year low of GBX 284.33 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 502 ($6.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 374.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 400.71. The company has a market capitalization of £423.72 million and a P/E ratio of 483.80.

In related news, insider Richard Cotton acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($61,623.97).

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

