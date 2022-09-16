HealthInvest Partners AB Sells 40,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HealthInvest Partners AB decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 8.3% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

GILD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 258,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,166. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

