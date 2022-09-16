HealthInvest Partners AB Acquires New Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 230,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals makes up about 5.3% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 0.16% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AUPH traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 35,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,222. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

