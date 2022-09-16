Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

HCSG stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

