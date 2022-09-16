Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 15,355 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.96.

Health Assurance Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.