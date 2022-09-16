HC Wainwright Raises SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $103.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SWTX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $53.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

