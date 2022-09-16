Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.
Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54.
