Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Raised to $17.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLIT. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Harmonic Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.99. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Harmonic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 432.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 247,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

