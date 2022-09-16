HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.75

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.75 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 2,070.40 ($25.02), with a volume of 398041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,100 ($25.37).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 85.65 and a quick ratio of 85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,226.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,320.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carolina Espinal acquired 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,008 ($24.26) per share, with a total value of £26,927.28 ($32,536.59).

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

