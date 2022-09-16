Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 245,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 225,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.