Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0761 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HMDPF stock opened at 12.78 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of 8.60 and a 52-week high of 13.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.50.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

