Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walmart were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.32. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $362.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.