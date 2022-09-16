Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 4,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

