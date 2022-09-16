H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 5.8 %

HNNMY opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

