Guggenheim Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $108.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

