GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Up 553.5% in August

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 553.5% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 660.0 days.

GUD Stock Performance

Shares of GUDHF stock remained flat at 5.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.38. GUD has a 1 year low of 5.74 and a 1 year high of 8.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

Further Reading

