GSK (NYSE:GSK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.70

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

