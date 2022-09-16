Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.36 and last traded at $145.36. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

