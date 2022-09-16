Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.36 and last traded at $145.36. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
