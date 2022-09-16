GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Trading Down 6.7%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 328,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 381,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

GreenLight Biosciences Stock Up 7.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 3,061,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $11,999,998.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,919,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,403,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

