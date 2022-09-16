Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.26

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.01), with a volume of 255458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.24 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.