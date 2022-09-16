Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 44,516 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 264.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. American Trust raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,270,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 880.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 83,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAIN traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,488. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

