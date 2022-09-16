Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,708 shares of company stock worth $2,561,152. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

