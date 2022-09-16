Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 68,417 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,417 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $850.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayland R. Hicks acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

