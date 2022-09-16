Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,857 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,761 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises 2.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Solar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,088 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.57. The stock had a trading volume of 74,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,078. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $140.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,658. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

