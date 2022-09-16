Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $616.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $664.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $685.80. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $873.77.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

