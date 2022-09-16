Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 26,328 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,271 shares of company stock worth $56,273,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $312.74. The company had a trading volume of 59,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.75 and its 200-day moving average is $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

