Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 177,543 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 910.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,543 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.7% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,222 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,759 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $260,402,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $401.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.