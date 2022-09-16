Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 16,965 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 251.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,895. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

