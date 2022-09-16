Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) PT Lowered to €11.20

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €16.80 ($17.14) to €11.20 ($11.43) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRNNF. Societe Generale raised Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. HSBC raised Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grand City Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

GRNNF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

