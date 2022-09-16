Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €10.15 ($10.36) and last traded at €10.15 ($10.36). 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.20 ($10.41).

The company has a market cap of $149.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.79.

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

