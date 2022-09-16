Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,225 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,781,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,598 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 460,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period.

BATS GSEW traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,887 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.

