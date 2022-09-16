GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,534 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.89 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

