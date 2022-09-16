GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 2,731 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

