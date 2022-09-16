GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Prologis by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 251,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,622,000 after buying an additional 45,313 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

