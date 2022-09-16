GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 123,456 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 123,456 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 99.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 161,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 80,691 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 208,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

