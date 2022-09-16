GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 444.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.