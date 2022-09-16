GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3,223.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.