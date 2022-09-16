GoalVest Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 467.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,008,000 after buying an additional 1,192,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,865,000 after acquiring an additional 110,920 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $209.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

