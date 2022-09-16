GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $240.85 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.